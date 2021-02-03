Brent's welfare claimants rise by 224% in one year

Published: 3:54 PM February 3, 2021

Welfare claimants have risen by 224% in Brent in one year - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

The number of people in Brent needing financial support while looking for work has risen by 224 per cent in a year.

There were 23,080 people in Brent claiming Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit as of November 12, compared with 7,310 claimants in November 2019, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Navin Shah, London Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, is urging government ministers to “patch up the holes” in the welfare system and make vital improvements to its job creation schemes.

In October the government launched its Kickstart Scheme, which offers a six-month work placement to 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

However, government figures reveal that despite funding 120,000 new placements since October, only 1,868 positions have been taken up.

Mr Shah is also warning that the impact of job losses is being seen in London’s private rented sector.

A survey by Citizens Advice in January showed one in seven tenants in London are now in rent arrears.

Mr Shah said: “It’s awful to see so many people lose their livelihoods and so many businesses close as the pandemic takes its toll.

“Ministers must take action. We need job creation schemes that are fit for purpose, and ministers must urgently patch up the holes that have been poked through the welfare system over the last decade.

“I want to see the government keep the £20 weekly uplift in Universal Credit in place beyond April and to scrap the needless five-week waiting period for initial payments.

“With so many renters in the capital having fallen into arrears, the government must take the emergency measures of extending the evictions ban much further into the future and raising Local Housing Allowance to cover average rents in an area."

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said from February 3, the government is dropping the requirement for firms to create a minimum of 30 jobs.

“We are continually working with organisations to streamline the application process," they said.

A UK government spokesperson also said it is "committed to supporting the lowest-paid families ".

"We’ve targeted our support to those most in need by raising the living wage, spending hundreds of billions to safeguard jobs, boosting welfare support by billions and introducing the £170m Covid Winter Grant Scheme to help children and families stay warm and well-fed during the coldest months."