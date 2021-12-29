Tyrone Airey death: Mum's legal action against Northwick Park Hospital

The mother of a Wembley man, who died when toxic levels of morphine were administered to him, is set to launch a legal investigation.

Tyrone Airey, who sang professionally as Tai Malone, died aged 46 on March 17 having been taken to Northwick Park Hospital to treat a sickle cell crisis.

Barnet Coroners’ Court ruled his death was contributed to by neglect.

The court report read: “The staff did not follow the required monitoring and escalation for pain score, sedation scores and monitoring of blood oxygen saturation on air did not take place at the intervals stated in local trust guidelines and national guidelines for acute pain associated with sickle cell disease.”

Sickle Cell sufferer Tyrone Airey, aka Tai Malone, was 'handsome, cheerful and jovial, loved life, lived life , travelled a lot, a true creative' - Credit: Lorraine Airey

Tyrone’s mother, Lorraine Airey, feels her son died ‘needlessly’ and has hired law firm Leigh Day to investigate the death.

Lorraine said: “If my son had received proper care in line with national and local guidelines I believe he would still be with me today. He died too young. He had many more years to live.

“I would like Northwick Park to admit that they were negligent, and that Tyrone would not have died had he received appropriate care.”

She added: “I hope that lessons have been learned from Tyrone’s death and that the hospital has implemented training so that staff know how to treat patients suffering from sickle cell disease and no other family has to go through what we are going through.”

Tyrone Airey was a singer songwriter and made costume jewellery for fashion shows before his untimely death at Northwick Park Hospital - Credit: Lorraine Airey

Her solicitor Ceilidh Robertson, has written to the trust asking them to admit that the care provided to Tyrone was negligent and caused his death.

Dr Jon Baker, chief medical officer at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, has apologised but stopped short of admitting negligence.

He said: “We offer our sincere condolences and unreserved apologies to Mr Airey’s family.

“We have carried out an internal investigation into the care and treatment Mr Airey received and fully accept that his care fell below the standards we would expect.

“The Trust has taken on board all the concerns raised by the coroner along with recommendations, to learn from what has happened to Mr Airey and prevent it from happening again.”