Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Two people are in hospital with life changing injuries following a car crash in Harrow at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Mall just after 9pm on Saturday to reports of a serious collision at the junction with Preston Hill.

The driver and passenger of the Seat car received serious injuries. They remain in hospital with potentially life changing injuries, said police.

The driver of the Audi was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place between Shakespeare Drive and Preston Hill.

London Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD: 7110/10Aug.