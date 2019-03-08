Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

PUBLISHED: 15:25 12 August 2019

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

Two people are in hospital with life changing injuries following a car crash in Harrow at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Mall just after 9pm on Saturday to reports of a serious collision at the junction with Preston Hill.

The driver and passenger of the Seat car received serious injuries. They remain in hospital with potentially life changing injuries, said police.

You may also want to watch:

The driver of the Audi was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place between Shakespeare Drive and Preston Hill.

London Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.

Anyone with dash cam footage or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD: 7110/10Aug.

Most Read

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Most Read

QPR v Huddersfield: Four things we learned from 1-1 draw

QPR's Geoff Cameron. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan

Brent consults on lifting cycling ban in 57 parks and open spaces in the borough

Roundwood Park, a grade II listed Victorian Park still lovely after 125 years Pic credit: Adam Tiernan Thomas

Player ratings: QPR v Huddersfield

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brondesbury captain Overy praises ‘complete performance’

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

‘What an honour’ - Kiyan Prince’s father Mark hopes QPR’s renamed stadium can boost support for foundation

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Picture: Archant

Weston-super-Mare 2 Hendon 2 - Greens denied opening day win by late equaliser

The Hendon defence are devastated to have conceded a goal in the dying seconds of injury time

Police appeal after driver and passenger seriously injured following car collision in Harrow

Police seeking witnesses to car crash in The Mall. Picture: David Nathan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists