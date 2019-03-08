Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two men have been charged with the murder of Kwasi Mensah-Ababio in Monks Park.

The 26-year-old from Neasden was found slumped on a bench with a gun shot wound to his head.

Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22 , both of Stonebridge Park, have been charged with Kwasi's murder.

They will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning.

Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park, close to Monk Park Gardens, at 7.05pm on Sunday.

A man was reported to have been found unresponsive in nearby parkland.

Officer continue to investigate.

Witnesses can call detectives on 0208 368 0100 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 6884/07JUL.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.