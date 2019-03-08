Kwasi Mensah-Ababio death: Two Stonebridge men charged with gunning down 26-year-old in Monks Park
PUBLISHED: 07:27 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:27 12 July 2019
Archant
Two men have been charged with the murder of Kwasi Mensah-Ababio in Monks Park.
The 26-year-old from Neasden was found slumped on a bench with a gun shot wound to his head.
Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22 , both of Stonebridge Park, have been charged with Kwasi's murder.
They will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court this morning.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were scrambled to Monks Park, close to Monk Park Gardens, at 7.05pm on Sunday.
A man was reported to have been found unresponsive in nearby parkland.
Officer continue to investigate.
Witnesses can call detectives on 0208 368 0100 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 6884/07JUL.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.