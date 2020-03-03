Search

Lennox Nigel Alcendor killing: Two men to appear at the Old Bailey charged with murdering man in Cricklewood

PUBLISHED: 15:48 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 03 March 2020

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Victim Nigel Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two men are to appear at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Lennox Nigel Alcendor in Cricklewood.

James Rochester, 42, and Christian Fearon, 20, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and possession of points and blades.

Fearon has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. Both appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 27).

They will next appear at the Old Bailey on May 18 for a plea hearing, with an estimated three week trial date set on August 17.

Mr Alcendor, 42, was found in Anson Road, with a knife wound to his neck on February 21.

Police were called by ambulance crews at 6.45am and despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Alcendor was pronounced dead at 7.30am.

A post-mortem gave cause of death as a stab wound.

