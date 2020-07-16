Brent shooting: Two men arrested on suspicion of Windrush Road murder as police appeal for witnesses

Windrush Road. Picture: Google Maps google maps

Detectives investigating the shooting in Stonebridge in the early hours this morning have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at about 3am to Windrush Road following reports of gunshots.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury.

They provided first aid until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics but despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, and his formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested today and are in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in St Raphael’s Estate, and officers believe it may be connected with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Simon Stancombe from the Met’s murder squad, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief.

“The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward. You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 358 0200 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.