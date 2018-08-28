Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled a blaze at industrial units in Alperton last night.

Fire engines at the scene in Water Road, Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade Fire engines at the scene in Water Road, Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

The fire was at a range of single-storey units at an industrial estate in Water Road, yards away from the North Circular Road.

Two units were completely destroyed in the fire, and another was damaged by the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade told nearby residents to close their windows and doors during the fire as they worked through the night to tackle it.

Station manager Dan Johnson, who was at the scene said: “We have asked local residents to keep their doors and windows closed as there was still a lot of smoke in the nearby area.”

The LFB was called at 5.14pm and the fire was brought under control at 12.22am on Wednesday morning.

Crews from Park Royal, Wembley and other stations attended the scene. The cause is currently under investigation.