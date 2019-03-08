Search

Two Brent schools celebrated by London Mayor at Schools for Success award ceremony

PUBLISHED: 12:31 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 08 October 2019

Anita Samani head of Byron Court Primary School and assistant head Richard Sternberg

Anita Samani head of Byron Court Primary School and assistant head Richard Sternberg

Archant

The achievements of two Brent schools have been celebrated an at awards ceremony.

Byron Court Primary School in Spencer Road, Wembley, and St Gregory's Catholic Science College in Donnington Road, Kenton, were singled out by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a Schools for Success ceremony on September 27.

Both schools were honoured for their work to reduce educational inequality and achieve exceptional results for children.

Andrew Prindiville, St Greg's headteacher, said he was "proud and delighted" that his school's "excellent work" has been recognised for the fifth consecutive year.

Martine Clark, executive head at Byron Court, said of her staff and governors: "Their desire to make a significant difference to the lives of our pupils, and those of Brent, drives them to go the extra mile to provide pupils with an all-round inspiring and enriching educational experience that motivates them to achieve their best."

