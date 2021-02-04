Dollis Hill and Neasden schools neck and neck for breakfast club award

Published: 3:52 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM February 4, 2021

Two Brent infant schools have made it to the Kellogg's Breakfast Club Award finals - Credit: Stephen Devlin

An infant school in Dollis Hill and primary school in Neasden have both been shortlisted to win a breakfast club award.

Our Lady of Grace Infant School in Dollis Hill Avenue, and Northview Primary School in Northview Crescent are two of five London finalists for the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards 2020/21.

The winning school will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus a special party pack to help them celebrate when the final is drawn on February 10.

Around 15 children attend the Early Bird breakfast club at Our Lady of Grace every morning before lessons.

The club created food parcels containing cereal and bagels for families who needed extra support to collect from the school.

The teaching support team at Northview Primary School went out every Monday and Tuesday morning during the first national lockdown to deliver breakfast to families who were entitled to free school meals or low-income households.

The breakfast club now organises for each pupil to receive a bag containing bagels and a box of cereal so that they can enjoy these at home with their families.

The aim of this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards is to recognise schools all over the UK for the role they have played to educate and safeguard children throughout this pandemic.

Kate Prince, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK and Ireland, said: "So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving 450 applications, it has been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.

“Breakfast clubs like the ones at Our Lady of Grace’s Infant Primary School and Northview Primary School play a vital role in society.

"Thanks to the staffs' dedication, they support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 22 years and this year we’ve seen the clubs face more challenges than ever before so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep things going.’’

A specialist panel of judges will now assess all shortlisted entries across the UK and the winners will be announced on February 10.