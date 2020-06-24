Kiln and Track Academy in Brent awarded grants from BBC Children in Need appeal

A Kilburn theatre group and Willesden athletics charity have received more than £50,000 to continue working with disadvantaged youngsters.

The Kiln Theatre, in Kilburn High Road, and Track Academy have received the cash from the BBC Children in Need (CIN) appeal,

Connie Henry, founder of the Track Academy, received a three-year grant of £29,000 to provide weekly multi-sport sessions for children and young people living in deprivation in the borough.

Funding will provide an energetic environment where young people can build self-esteem, develop their athletics skills and improve their overall mental wellbeing.

Ms Henry said: “Sport is such an important part of every child’s development. New funding from BBC Children in Need will allow us to provide a range of sports activities for children and young people living in the local area.

These sessions will encourage young people to become part of a team, meet new friends and learn new skills. Thank you BBC Children in Need!”

The Kiln Theatre has received a three-year £30,000 grant to deliver weekly drama sessions for youngsters who maybe experiencing disadvantages, including deprivation and social isolation.

The money will give the chance to learn new skills, build friendships in the local area and deliver an end of year project, where they can take ownership of their individual performances and shine.

Across Brent, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 12 projects to a value of £666,089.

Elizabeth Myers, head of impact at BBC CIN said: “During these difficult times we are proud to support projects and local charities that provide a safe and positive environment for children and young people. We are committed to improving the lives of vulnerable young people right across the UK, and it’s projects like these that continue to make a difference in the local community.”

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “During these exceptional times I am delighted to be awarding funding which will positively impact young lives when they need it most. An enormous thank you must go to our incredible supporters, without whom these grants simply wouldn’t be possible.”