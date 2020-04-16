Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

Two people have been arrested in connection with trafficking young women from Brazil to work in brothels in Wembley.

Police from the Met’s Vulnerability Investigations raided three addresses in Wembley yesterday (April 15).

A woman, aged 28, and a man, aged 29, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

They were taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

The victims were deceived into thinking they had secured a scholarship to study in the UK, but when they arrived, they were tricked into working in brothels in Harrow and Wembley to repay the costs of their flights, accommodation and education.

The arrests are part of an investigation into an organised criminal network responsible for the trafficking of Brazilian females for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Det Insp Grant Anderson, said: “This was a fantastic team effort which has resulted in a man and a woman being arrested for very serious offences, where vulnerable women have been tricked, controlled and sexually exploited.

“The Met takes all reports of modern slavery and sexual offences extremely seriously and is committed to prosecuting those who engage in this pernicious crime.

“I would encourage anyone who has suffered from these kind of offences to report them to police.

“We will treat you with sensitivity and any allegations will be thoroughly investigated.”