Search

Advanced search

Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

PUBLISHED: 09:59 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 16 April 2020

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with trafficking young women from Brazil to work in brothels in Wembley.

Police from the Met’s Vulnerability Investigations raided three addresses in Wembley yesterday (April 15).

A woman, aged 28, and a man, aged 29, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and human trafficking offences.

They were taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

You may also want to watch:

The victims were deceived into thinking they had secured a scholarship to study in the UK, but when they arrived, they were tricked into working in brothels in Harrow and Wembley to repay the costs of their flights, accommodation and education.

The arrests are part of an investigation into an organised criminal network responsible for the trafficking of Brazilian females for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Det Insp Grant Anderson, said: “This was a fantastic team effort which has resulted in a man and a woman being arrested for very serious offences, where vulnerable women have been tricked, controlled and sexually exploited.

“The Met takes all reports of modern slavery and sexual offences extremely seriously and is committed to prosecuting those who engage in this pernicious crime.

“I would encourage anyone who has suffered from these kind of offences to report them to police.

“We will treat you with sensitivity and any allegations will be thoroughly investigated.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Celebrate the NHS by sending in your tributes

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: ‘Impossible to know’ when football will resume

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Looking back at QPR’s run to the 1986 League Cup final

Queens Park Rangers manager Jim Smith lines up on the Wembley pitch at the League Cup final. Picture: PA

Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24