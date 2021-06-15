Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
- Credit: David Nathan
Two people have been arrested following a night of bloodshed in Queen's Park.
Emergency services including armed officers were called to Beethoven Street on Sunday (June 13) to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity.
A 26-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot injury and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, Scotland Yard said.
A 19-year-old man was found nearby with a stab injury.
A third man, aged 29-years-old, was found injured and taken to hospital
None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening or life changing condition, police added.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit are investigating.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote Cad 7211/13JUN.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.