Published: 10:13 AM June 15, 2021

A man had suspected gunshot wounds, a teenager was stabbed and a third victim taken to hospital following violence in Queen's Park - Credit: David Nathan

Two people have been arrested following a night of bloodshed in Queen's Park.

Emergency services including armed officers were called to Beethoven Street on Sunday (June 13) to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity.

A 26-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot injury and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, Scotland Yard said.

Two arrests following bloodshed in Queen's Park - Credit: David Nathan

A 19-year-old man was found nearby with a stab injury.

A third man, aged 29-years-old, was found injured and taken to hospital

You may also want to watch:

None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening or life changing condition, police added.

Gunshots were heard in Queen's Park and a man taken to hospital while a teenager was stabbed and a third man injured - Credit: David Nathan

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote Cad 7211/13JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.