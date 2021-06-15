News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:13 AM June 15, 2021   
Violence in Queen's Park

A man had suspected gunshot wounds, a teenager was stabbed and a third victim taken to hospital following violence in Queen's Park - Credit: David Nathan

Two people have been arrested following a night of bloodshed in Queen's Park.

Emergency services including armed officers were called to Beethoven Street on Sunday (June 13) to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity.

A 26-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot injury and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, Scotland Yard said.

Two arrests following bloodshed in Queen's Park

Two arrests following bloodshed in Queen's Park - Credit: David Nathan

A 19-year-old man was found nearby with a stab injury.

A third man, aged 29-years-old, was found injured and taken to hospital

You may also want to watch:

None of those injured are believed to be in a life-threatening or life changing condition, police added.

Gunshots were heard in Queen's Park

Gunshots were heard in Queen's Park and a man taken to hospital while a teenager was stabbed and a third man injured - Credit: David Nathan

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
  2. 2 Boyfriend of murder victim 'fell to knees' at discovering body in Kingsbury
  3. 3 Football fan in serious condition after falling from Wembley stand
  1. 4 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
  2. 5 Data shows Delta is fast-becoming Brent's dominant Covid-strain
  3. 6 Brent Chinese gets green light for alcohol delivery despite concerns
  4. 7 Man accused of sisters' double murder was 'confused' upon arrest
  5. 8 Euro 2020: Dykes loses opener as Niko Hamalainen seals win with Finland
  6. 9 Man arrested after Harlesden stabbing
  7. 10 Wembley business man wins £120,000 National Lottery prize

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit are investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC and quote Cad 7211/13JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Knife Crime
Gun crime
Brent News
Westminster News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

One of the images from the ‘Revival’ archive

Heritage

Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Copyright Camelot, Free For Editorial Use Photographer: James Robinson / www.James-Robinson.co.uk

Video

Daughter buys winning Set For Life lottery ticket for mum's birthday

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey, Lon

Court Watch

Teenager killed sisters in 'sacrifice' deal with the devil, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mounted police officers in Wembley Park

Euro 2020

The road closures to look out for as Euro 2020 kicks off at Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus