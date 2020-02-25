Cricklewood stabbing: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Harlesden man who was stabbed in the neck

Police investigating the murder of a Harlesden man in Cricklewood have made two arrests.

Lennox Nigel Alcendor was found with a stab wound to the neck in Anson Road at 6.45am on February 21.

Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene at 7,30am.

A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of murder on February 25 and taken into custody where they remain.

Police still wish to hear from anyone who was either walking or driving in the area of Cricklewood Broadway or Anson Road at the time of the stabbing and who may have seen, or have dash cam footage of a fight or altercation taking place.

Det Chf Insp Simon Stancombe, said: "Our investigation is moving at pace and though two arrests have been made, I remain keen on hearing from anyone who witnessed the incident, which took place on a residential street.

"I am sure that there are people who have not yet spoken to us but may have important information about what unfolded.

"Every call is treated in strictest confidence and your information could help hugely. Please don't hesitate to make the call."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 1397/21Feb or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.