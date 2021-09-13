News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Opinion

The view from Parliament: 'Childcare is fundamental to our society and economy'

Logo Icon

Tulip Siddiq MP, Hampstead and Kilburn

Published: 5:39 PM September 13, 2021   
Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq is fighting against the points immigration system.

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn - Credit: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons

Childcare is absolutely fundamental to our society and economy. It allows parents, and particularly women, to enter the workforce, and the early years education that nurseries and childminders provide is essential to give our children the best start in life.

Yet we have the third most expensive childcare system in the world and many parents are unable to find or afford childcare. The Conservative Government has constituently failed to fund the childcare sector properly and have instead driven up the cost to parents. This decade of underfunding has pushed many nurseries, childminders and other early years providers to the brink of collapse.

There was very little support available for essential childcare services throughout the pandemic which, combined with this chronic underfunding, has resulted in the closure of nearly 3,000 providers in the first half of this year alone. This is a disaster for families.

As Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years, I spoke in a debate on childcare funding and affordability in Parliament this week following a petition that was signed by over 100,000 people around the country, including 400 of my constituents in Hampstead and Kilburn.

I have been putting pressure on the Government to provide targeted support to save early years and wraparound childcare providers from closure and rethink the funding for the sector. For the sake of the parents who rely on childcare and the children whose life chances are shaped by high-quality early education, I will continue to fight for the Government to prioritise this and fund it properly.

You may also want to watch:

Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Image of how five high rise storeys will look near Wembley Park Station

Housing

Controversial Wembley Park development could be thrown out by housing...

Adam Shaw, LDRS Reporter

person
Anthony Higgins, 62. Picture: Claudette Brown

Mentally ill man admits killing Anthony Higgins in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The council will relax parking restrictions on event days

Motorist threw drink and sandwich at Brent enforcement officer in Kingsbury

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Knife Crime

Ahmed Yasin-Ali: Police offer £20k reward to catch Maida Hill killers

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon