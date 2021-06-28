Published: 2:07 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 3:04 PM June 28, 2021

Transports chiefs have urged that anyone other than fans should avoid Wembley stations during Euro 2020 matches.

Capacity at Wembley Stadium is set to increase to around 45,000 for the England vs Germany match tomorrow (June 29), and then to 60,000 for the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 and the final on Sunday, July 11.

Jubilee lines from London Bridge to Wembley Park and Metropolitan lines from Liverpool Street to the area will be busier than usual on Tuesday.



Underground Travel information during the Euro 2020 fixtures - Credit: Transport for London

Ticket holders are advised to plan ahead and leave enough time to complete their journeys to ensure that they arrive at Wembley ahead of kick-off.

Bicycle parking is available in the north east corner of Wembley Stadium.

Fulton Road, Engineers Way, South Way and Wembley Triangle will be closed from 11am on Tuesday, six hours before the match starts.

Fans should expect to queue outside stations around Wembley for some time as crowding is managed after the match.

People should check their route home before travelling in case the match finishes late as services do not run overnight.

Andy Lord, managing director for London Underground, said: "Fans travelling to the games should ensure that they check their journeys before they travel and leave enough time to get to Wembley so they don’t miss kick off, and should make plans in case the games go to extra time and penalties.

“A huge amount of work has been put in to make sure that journeys can be completed safely and our staff will be on hand in stations to help customers.

"We urge fans to be patient as it may take longer than usual to access stations after the games. Customers must please wear a face covering over their nose and mouth unless they are exempt.”

Metropolitan line train at the platform at Wembley Park during a quiet moment - Credit: Transport for London

Face coverings will be handed out by TfL staff at Wembley Park and Wembley Central stations after games for customers who do not have one.

Failure to comply with facemasks, as it is still a legal requirement, means that customers may be denied travel or be fined a minimum of £200.

Customers who are experiencing symptoms relating to coronavirus should not travel at all.