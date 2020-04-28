Search

Tributes to father-of-three motorcyclist David Mitchell who crashed and died on A406 North Circular

PUBLISHED: 13:16 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 28 April 2020

David Mitchell was a traffic maintenance worker. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

David Mitchell was a traffic maintenance worker. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

Tributes have been paid to “handsome and charming” motorcyclist David Mitchell who was killed on the A406.

Riders from Ace Cafe in a ride by in tribute to their friend David Mitchell who died on the A406. Picture: David NathanRiders from Ace Cafe in a ride by in tribute to their friend David Mitchell who died on the A406. Picture: David Nathan

The 36-year-old father-of-three died when his motorbike crashed into the central reservation of the North Circular Road at 11.40am on Friday (April 24).

A traffic maintenance worker, David, known to friends as “Fizzal” or “Fizz”, grew up in Neasden and lived in Willesden, and was on his way to hospital for an eye appointment when the collision happened.

On Sunday, a fleet of bikers from Ace Cafe in Stonebridge took over the A406 in a ride by tribute.

Older sister Nadine Mitchell said: “The ride by spoke volumes. That wasn’t a planned event at all, we thought we were going to go down and a few bikes would ride by and we’d get our phones out. We didn’t expect that many bikes. We never imagined anything like that. Obviously my brother’s a rider so he’s probably seen that kind of thing over and over again but it was a first experience for us. If we knew it was that kind of scale, more of our family would have been there. We just didn’t realise.”

David Mitchell was a keen motorcyclist. Picture: Nadine MitchellDavid Mitchell was a keen motorcyclist. Picture: Nadine Mitchell

She added: “David was handsome, charming, he got on with everybody. He was the youngest boy and had two older sisters so could always get on with girls as well as boys, but he was definitely a lad.

“He was my mum and dad’s only son, we were all very close, he was close to his nieces, his nephew, his great-niece. We spoke to each other a few times a day and were always around each other’s houses. We’re devastated. It’s just so sad.”

A fundraising appeal for £5,000 has been launched by nieces Tianna and Caprice.

They said on the fundaising page: “David was kind, outgoing and loved by so many within his community.

“This loss will be felt by the masses. He was loved by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.

“In this time of grief, we ask that everyone come together to celebrate his life and support his family through this tough time.”

David is survived by his parents, sisters Joanne and Nadine and his sons, Trai, 21, Mekhi, 12, and Jacob, 5,

Police ask that anyone with information to call the serious collision investigation unit on 020 8246 9820

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/rip-david-mitchell1 to donate.

