Tributes paid to long-standing Queen’s Park manager, inventor and DIY expert

Terry James and his animal friends. Picture: Submitted by Andrew James Archant

A long-serving manager of Queen’s Park has passed away at 80 years old.

Inventor and handyman Terry James managed Queen’s Park from 1970 to 1997 for the City of London Corporation.

During this time, in the words of Terry’s wife Rosemary, it “transformed from a basic facility into a showpiece”.

This includes the addition of an improved children’s safe play area, a trim trail built from scrap materials and an animal village designed by Portsmouth-born Terry.

Animals in the area included sheep, chickens, ducks, hedgehogs and squirrels, and at one point an injured deer, which Terry nursed back to health.

In 1989, Terry was awarded the Freedom of the City of London accolade and given a watercolour of the Queen’s Park bandstand by a local artist.

Rosemary said: “His pride in and dedication to Queen’s Park was constant and enduring.”

Terry was also an avid inventor and filed for multiple patents. These include the Rinser Roller, which could be used to clean painting tools, and a product to help wheelchair users clear steps unaided.

In 1974, Terry was invited to become a member of the Institute of Patentees and Inventors, a charity which celebrated its centenary year in 2019.

He was also a DIY enthusiast and could fix a variety of household problems.

Terry’s son Andrew said: “I don’t think any words can do him justice and I know a lot of nice things get said about people when they pass, but put simply, he was a practical man.

“We used to say everyone should have a Terry as he could fix anything. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t do.”

Terry was also a proficient skier, knowledgeable plantsman and competent horse rider.

On two occasions, Andrew said Terry helped to apprehend criminals trying to escape justice - the first instance when Terry was approached by two young boys who had just been robbed.

Terry jumped in the car and sped after the perpetrators, who he managed to catch just before they got on the train at Cricklewood Station.

Rosemary added: “A man of ability, integrity, courage and a gentlemanly manner.”

He passed away on May 1 with dementia, and leaves behind Rosemary and three sons - Andrew, Graham and Richard.