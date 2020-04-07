Tributes paid to Brent mental health worker who died after contracting coronavirus

Glen Corbin was looking forward to his 60th birthday. Picture: Central and North West London NHS Central and North West London NHS

A retired mental health worker from Brent is one of the latest NHS employees to die from coronavirus.

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Glen Corbin’s colleagues from Pine Ward at Park Royal Centre for Mental Health (PRCMH) paid tribute to the “much loved” and “sorely missed” staff member who was looking forward to his 60th birthday this year.

He passed away on April 4.

Glen had recently returned to work as a bank health care assistant at both PRMCH’s acute mental health services and at Kingswood rehab services.

He worked at Pine Ward for many years joining shortly after it opened in 1995.

Glen’s colleagues said he was instrumental in “helping turn things around” at the centre.

The tribute said: “He was the ‘go to’ person who knew everything about the ward and how to get things done. Service users often commented on his wonderful smile and positive attitude.”

So far, 14 NHS employees have died with Covid-19.