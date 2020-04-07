Search

Tributes paid to Brent mental health worker who died after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:19 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 07 April 2020

Glen Corbin was looking forward to his 60th birthday. Picture: Central and North West London NHS

Central and North West London NHS

A retired mental health worker from Brent is one of the latest NHS employees to die from coronavirus.

Glen Corbin’s colleagues from Pine Ward at Park Royal Centre for Mental Health (PRCMH) paid tribute to the “much loved” and “sorely missed” staff member who was looking forward to his 60th birthday this year.

He passed away on April 4.

Glen had recently returned to work as a bank health care assistant at both PRMCH’s acute mental health services and at Kingswood rehab services.

He worked at Pine Ward for many years joining shortly after it opened in 1995.

Glen’s colleagues said he was instrumental in “helping turn things around” at the centre.

The tribute said: “He was the ‘go to’ person who knew everything about the ward and how to get things done. Service users often commented on his wonderful smile and positive attitude.”

So far, 14 NHS employees have died with Covid-19.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Urgent call-out for volunteers across Brent

Bridge Park has been transformed into a Hub to get emergency food parcels to the most vulnerable. Picture: Brent Council

Kilburn stabbing: One arrest after stabbing, with male victim suffering ‘life-changing’ injuries

The scene of a stabbing in Quex Road, just off the Kilburn High Road. Picture: David Nathan

Tributes paid to bus drivers who died after contracting coronavirus

A London bus driver wearing a face mask, following the news that ten public transport workers in London died after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

QPR fan who has attended more than 1,500 consecutive games shares his memories of supporting the club

Chris Kemp pictured at his 1,500th consecutive QPR game. Picture: Chris Kemp

Coronavirus: How to get a business support grant of £10k or more

Picture: Archant

