RMT to hold protests against plans to cut ticket office opening hours at Brent's London Overground stations

PUBLISHED: 12:28 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 10 October 2019

Transport for London u-turned on plans to close ticket offices at stations earlier this year. Picture: TfL

Transport for London u-turned on plans to close ticket offices at stations earlier this year. Picture: TfL

© Transport for London

Opening hours at Brent's London Overground station's ticket offices face drastic cuts, according to the RMT.

The transport union said the opening hours will be cut by an average of just over 50 per cent. Brondesbury station's office will close altogether as Transport for London (TfL) will be installing a lift to make the station more accessible.

Other stations affected are Brondesbury Park, Kensal Rise and Kilburn High Road.

Some offices will only be open between 7.30am to 10am on Monday to Friday. The worst hit is Kilburn High Road which will have its hours cut by 70pc.

TfL cancelled proposals earlier this year to close ticket offices altogether after a campaign by the union

It is still concerned that stations will become less safe, secure and accessible and that passengers will not be able to buy all types of tickets and services at a machine. It also believes it makes it easier for London Overground to close more ticket offices in the future.

However a TfL spokesperson said all stations will still be staffed from 15 minutes before the first train in a morning to 15 minutes after the last.

The RMT will be holding a "day of action" during tomorrow's rush hour to try and rally passenger support.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "These plans to cut ticket office opening hours are about cutting costs and maximising profits and fly in the face of the Mayor's promise last year to keep the ticket offices open.

"RMT will be fighting to keep ticket offices fully open and oppose the proposed cuts and we expect the same widespread support from the travelling public that we had when fought to save ticket offices last year."

Jonathan Fox, TfL's director of rail and sponsored services, said: "We made clear back in the spring that, after listening closely to the views of Londoners, ticket offices on London Overground will remain open during the times of day when customers need them most.

"The busiest ticket offices will continue to operate the same hours as they do now. At quieter stations, ticket offices will be open a minimum of 7.30am to 10am Monday to Friday, and longer where there is customer demand. Only one station that currently has a ticket office will not have one in the future owing to the space being required for the much-needed installation of a lift. For the RMT to suggest otherwise is untrue."

