Brent Momentum to host month long Brent Transformed festival online

A grassroots Labour organisation is hosting a month long political festival online.

Brent Momentum, the network of Labour Party activists, is hosting Brent Transformed from November 16 to December 9 to discuss and debate radical change in the borough and beyond.

Sessions every Monday and Wednesday evening at 8pm include discussing care, housing, health inequalities, decarbonising Brent and global fascism.

Black Liberation, on November 16, features Chardine Taylor-Stone and Roger McKenzie.

Other festival participants include MPs John McDonnell and Bell Ribeiro-Addy.

Iman Ahmadi and Greg Hynds, co-chairs of Brent Momentum said: “The inspiring community mobilisations that brought Biden to power in the US offer lessons for the Left in the UK: our festival is part of a wider effort to introduce radical policy ideas and real democratic representation in our local and national institutions.”

Visit: eventbrite.com/o/brent-momentum