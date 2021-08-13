Wembley and Willesden road closures among Brent works – August 16-18
- Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images
With planned roadworks in Wembley and Willesden in the week ahead, we've rounded up some of the main areas to watch out for.
St Michael's Avenue in Wembley is closed from Monday until Friday August 20.
Rosslyn Road in Wembley is closed from Wednesday until Friday.
Fulton Road in Wembley Park is also closed all week.
Engineers Way will be closed until October.
You may also want to watch:
Mayo Road and Helperby Road in Willesden will both close on Monday (August 16) for a month.
Chapter Road in Dollis Hill remains closed.
Bridge Road in Neasden remains closed and delays in surrounding streets are likely.
The Old North Circular remains closed around Bridge Park Community and Leisure Centre.
There are roadworks in Brondesbury which may cause delays.