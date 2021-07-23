Traffic disruptions in Brent from July 26 to August 1

Published: 5:00 PM July 23, 2021

Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA) - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

We’ve rounded up traffic changes that might affect your journey over the next seven days.

Olive Road in Cricklewood remains closed until the end of August.

Anson Road is due to be closed from July 26 to August 26 as part of Thames Water's lead pipe replacement project.

Also closing from Monday week is Dartmouth Road, which links Kilburn to Willesden Green, until September 3.

There are delays on Maygrove Road, in Kilburn, until Wednesday (July 28).

There is a temporary closure in Meadow Way and Mead Terrace in Wembley from Monday until Wednesday from 8am until 5pm.

Work is taking place on Melville Road, Harlesden, from the junction with Gloucester close to Letterbeat Court from Monday until September 13.

On Monday to Wednesday, Dryburgh Gardens, in Kingsbury, will be closed.

On Thursday and Friday, the North Way in Kingsbury will also be closed.

There are also delays on the North Circular Road up by Staples Corner where there will be lane closures from Wednesday to Friday.

TUBE

There will be no service on the entire Metropolitan Line on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July until midday.

Replacement buses will operate north of Wembley Park.