News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Traffic disruptions in Brent from July 26 to August 1

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:00 PM July 23, 2021   
Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA)

Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA) - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

We’ve rounded up traffic changes that might affect your journey over the next seven days.

Olive Road in Cricklewood remains closed until the end of August.

Anson Road is due to be closed from July 26 to August 26 as part of Thames Water's lead pipe replacement project.  

Also closing from Monday week is Dartmouth Road, which links Kilburn to Willesden Green, until September 3.

There are delays on Maygrove Road, in Kilburn, until Wednesday (July 28).

You may also want to watch:

There is a temporary closure in Meadow Way and Mead Terrace in Wembley from Monday until Wednesday from 8am until 5pm. 

Work is taking place on Melville Road, Harlesden, from the junction with Gloucester close to Letterbeat Court from Monday until September 13. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Fury as Brent's planning committees approves 'another high-rise' hotel in Wembley
  2. 2 Brent MP order out of Commons after accusing Prime Minister of lying 'over and over again'
  3. 3 Petition against LTNs in Cricklewood exceeds 1,000 signatures
  1. 4 Brent gang members convicted of shooting a man in Enfield
  2. 5 Community vegetable patch in Kilburn under threat
  3. 6 Brent pupils raise £1,000 to support sickle cell sufferers
  4. 7 Brent motorists hit with 2,633 blue badge penalty notices in 2020
  5. 8 Wembley: Fan robbed of watch after Euro 2020 final
  6. 9 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds
  7. 10 Men from Canning Town and Leytonstone charged with theft from Wembley Stadium

On Monday to Wednesday, Dryburgh Gardens, in Kingsbury, will be closed.

On Thursday and Friday, the North Way in Kingsbury will also be closed.

There are also delays on the North Circular Road up by Staples Corner where there will be lane closures from Wednesday to Friday. 

TUBE

There will be no service on the entire Metropolitan Line on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 July until midday.

Replacement buses will operate north of Wembley Park.

Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA)

High Road, Wembley, among Brent street closures next week

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak with these people

Euro 2020 | Gallery

Police release CCTV images after Wembley Euro 2020 final violence

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Cambridge Gardens in Kilburn under water

Environment News | Video

Kilburn residents forced to flee homes after flash floods

Nathalie Raffray and Lilian Fawett

Logo Icon
Stock image of police

Metropolitan Police

Euro 2020: Teens arrested in connection with unauthorised Wembley access

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon