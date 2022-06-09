TFL to upgrade Piccadilly Line between Sudbury Hill and Alperton

Transport for London said it will look to “minimise any disruption” when upgrading the Piccadilly line with new trains and signalling.

The authority will work on the section of Piccadilly line track which runs between Sudbury Hill and Alperton stations, and alongside Atlip Road down to the Paddington Branch canal.

Work to upgrade access and air conditioning is set to run from June 20 to late August 2023 but will only take place from midnight to 5am Sunday and Thursday every week not including public holidays.

A statement added: “This work will require the intermittent use of mechanical tools. A super-silenced generator is required for the works and will be positioned as far away from residents as possible.

“Although some noise and increased traffic is unavoidable during the works, we will do our best to limit any disturbance.”