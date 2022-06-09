News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Traffic & Travel

TFL to upgrade Piccadilly Line between Sudbury Hill and Alperton

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:29 PM June 9, 2022
A six-year-old girl was assaulted on a Piccadilly line train. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA

The Piccadilly Line - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Transport for London said it will look to “minimise any disruption” when upgrading the Piccadilly line with new trains and signalling.

The authority will work on the section of Piccadilly line track which runs between Sudbury Hill and Alperton stations, and alongside Atlip Road down to the Paddington Branch canal.

Work to upgrade access and air conditioning is set to run from June 20 to late August 2023 but will only take place from midnight to 5am Sunday and Thursday every week not including public holidays.

A statement added: “This work will require the intermittent use of mechanical tools. A super-silenced generator is required for the works and will be positioned as far away from residents as possible.

“Although some noise and increased traffic is unavoidable during the works, we will do our best to limit any disturbance.” 

Brent News

Don't Miss

Barry Gardiner at Mount Stewart Primary School

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Jubilee events to look out for in Brent and Kilburn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, arrives at the Old Bailey in London wh

'Enough is enough': Mother of murdered sisters demands Met changes

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Kilburn man Junior Pelius Britto, 27, was jailed for eight years

London Live News

Jailed: Kilburn man linked to 8 knifepoint robberies in St John's Wood area

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Kensal Rise team celebrate before the triathlon

Brent charities helped by Kensal Tri efforts at Blenheim Palace Triathlon

William Mata

Author Picture Icon