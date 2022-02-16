News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New lifts mean passengers can go step free at Sudbury Hill

William Mata

Published: 12:27 PM February 16, 2022
Sudbury Hill station entrance

Sudbury Hill station entrance - Credit: TFL

The installation of two lifts has allowed Sudbury Hill to become the 90th station on the TFL network to offer step free access. 

Since last month, passengers with disabilities have been making use of the improvement - which comes as part of a spate of upgrades across the network. 

There has also been new signage installed at Sudbury Hill - which is a stop on the Piccadilly Line’s north west section. 

TFL (Transport for London) is continuing work to make the nearby Harrow-on-the-Hill tube station step-free.

One of the new lifts at Sudbury Hill

One of the new lifts at Sudbury Hill - Credit: TFL

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, said: “The improvements at Sudbury Hill station will make a huge difference for all those using it, from the modernised ticket hall and improved signage to step-free access for those who need it.

“It marks 90 Tube stations now being step-free, which is an inspiring milestone – and we continue to work to make the capital’s public transport network accessible to all.”

