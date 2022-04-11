News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Traffic & Travel

TfL: Safety checks causing severe delays on Metropolitan Line

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:58 AM April 11, 2022
Safety issued on Metropolitan Line of tube

There is disruption on the Metropolitan Line this morning as urgent safety checks are being carried out on trains, TfL has confirmed - Credit: Transport for London

There is disruption on the Metropolitan Line this morning due to urgent safety checks being carried out on trains.

A fault has been identified on some of the wheels of these trains; as a result, Transport for London (TfL) has introduced a new timetable which sees trains now running every 15 and 30 minutes.

This is causing severe delays between Baker Street and Aldgate and minor delays on the rest of the line.

A TfL statement confirmed engineers are increasing the frequency of safety inspections, and are currently checking over the entire fleet of trains.

These trains - introduced in 2010 - also run on the Circle and Hammersmith & City lines, though no disruptions to those services have been reported as of yet.

Elsewhere, there is no service on the London Overground between Willesden Junction and Watford Junction due to a track fault at Carpenders Park.

London Live News
Transport for London
Willesden News
Brent News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Council workers empty bins in Sunningdale, Berkshire .

Brent Council punishes bin collectors after sensitive data blown from truck

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton at Bramall Lane

QPR 'frustrated and angry' after latest loss says Warburton

PA Sport

Logo Icon
Some of the damages Noka caused.

Kitchen fitter swindled £60k from Kilburn resident and used money to gamble

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Cannabis factory found during basement blaze in Willesden

London Fire Brigade

Cannabis factory believed to be cause of Wembley house blaze

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon