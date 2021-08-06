News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Closure of Dollis Hill roads among traffic disruption from August 8

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:00 PM August 6, 2021    Updated: 5:07 PM August 6, 2021
Road closures in Brent the week starting August 2 2021

Road closures in Brent the week starting August 2 2021 - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Plenty of roadworks are taking place in Brent this week but most will cause minimal delay.

Here are some of the roads in the borough which will be closed starting from Monday (August 9) this week: 

Lechmere Road, in Willesden Green is closed from Monday to Wednesday.

Villiers Road in Dollis Hill remains closed until Tuesday and nearby Chapter Road will remain closed until October 22.

Bridge Road in Church End & Roundwood is closed until August  20.

Furness Road in Harlesden is closed until Tuesday (August 10).

Delays are likely in Park Parade until Tuesday with two way signals.

The Old North Circular Road up by Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre is closed until mid-September.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon