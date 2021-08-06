Closure of Dollis Hill roads among traffic disruption from August 8
Published: 5:00 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM August 6, 2021
- Credit: Nathalie Raffray
Plenty of roadworks are taking place in Brent this week but most will cause minimal delay.
Here are some of the roads in the borough which will be closed starting from Monday (August 9) this week:
Lechmere Road, in Willesden Green is closed from Monday to Wednesday.
Villiers Road in Dollis Hill remains closed until Tuesday and nearby Chapter Road will remain closed until October 22.
Bridge Road in Church End & Roundwood is closed until August 20.
You may also want to watch:
Furness Road in Harlesden is closed until Tuesday (August 10).
Delays are likely in Park Parade until Tuesday with two way signals.
The Old North Circular Road up by Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre is closed until mid-September.