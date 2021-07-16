Published: 3:35 PM July 16, 2021

Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA) - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Quite a few roads are closed in Brent this week if you are thinking of jumping in your car and zipping anywhere.

The next seven days starting on July 19 will see a few traffic disruptions for some.

Here is a selection of what to expect.

Wembley, Sudbury

London Road at the junction with High Road Wembley will be closed from July 20 to 22 for utility repair and maintenance works.

Watford Road up by Sudbury Primary Care Centre is closed until Wednesday.

Park Place at the junction with Wembley Hill Road is closed for utility and maintenance work on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fulton Road in Wembley Park is closed until mid-August.

Wembley Park Drive will be closed next weekend, from July 24 to 26 for maintenance work.

Queens Park, Brondesbury, Kensal

Shirland Road up by Bravington Road in Queen's Park is closed until Thursday.

There will be delays on Aylestone Avenue in Brondesbury, affecting the whole road for works on the existing water main.

Delays should be expected on Chamberlayne Road until November as proposed works to the Town Centre Improvement Scheme are carried out.

Cricklewood, Dollis Hill

Chichele Road, Cricklewood, has multi-way signals until mid-August so that work including road resurfacing and kerb works can be carried out.

Olive Road in Cricklewood remains closed until the end of August.

Sneyd Road, off Olive Road, is also closed for Thames Water works until Friday.

Cooper Road and Denzil Road off Dudden Hill Lane are closed indicating likely delays until Wednesday.

Underground

At this moment there are no planned closures on the Bakerloo and Jubilee lines that might affect tube travellers.



