Published: 5:23 PM July 9, 2021

Drivers face delays for the next three weeks (Pic credit: PA) - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

We’ve rounded up traffic changes that might affect your journey over the next seven days

On Sunday July 11 England are playing Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final so there will be road closures on Fulton Road, Engineers Way, South Way, Wembley Triangle

Utility repair and maintenance works is taking place on Anson Road, Cricklewood on July 12 to 14 so expect delays.

Banister Road in Kensal Town will be closed from July 12 to August 6 while major gas utility works are being carried out.

In Canterbury Road, Kilburn, a pedestrian area is being revamped on the Northbound carriageway between Canterbury Road Junction of Chichester Road, until July 16.

Major works are taking place on Dollis Hill Lane, until October 22.

Brickwork repairs and vegetation removal are in progress on Harrow Road, Sudbury, until July 19.

Kingsbury Road is undergoing highway improvement works until July 21, from the junction with Valley Drive, to the junction with Fryent Way.

The whole of Olive Road in Cricklewood will be closed from July 14 until August 22, due to work on the water system.