TFL looking for best solution to restore Kilburn arches

Transport for London has started a consultation over how to best restore the arches next to Kilburn railway station.

The body is looking to ‘bring new life’ to the area, having successfully bid for funding for the project from a Mayor of London initiative.

In other areas, this restoration has seen businesses, shops, and even gyms and virtual reality rooms open in the spaces.

Kilburn’s public now have the chance to say how they would like the arches next to the tube station to look.

Jo Fisher, of TFL, said: “We are keen to bring new life to these arches at the north end of Kilburn High Street and look forward to working with the local community to create a welcoming gateway at our station.

“This work is part of our wider investment into providing new spaces and opportunities for our tenants - many of which are small businesses - across London’s diverse communities.”

Kilburn is on the Jubilee line and, pre-pandemic, saw around eight million passengers a year.

For more information please visit: https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/kilburn-arches

