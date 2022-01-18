Kensal Rise backstreets 'clogged with unused buses' group says

Pollution from buses is making parts of Kensal Rise “extremely unpleasant to live in,” according to residents - who have demanded Brent Council acts.

Members of pressure outfit Station Terrace Action Group NW10 have said the area is “clogged” with often unused diesel buses.

Group spokesman Caro Malnuit said her son's asthma has worsened since her family moved to the area, which prompted her to take action.

“We did our research,” she said, “And found out that there are more bus routes in Kensal Rise than in Oxford Street.

“Currently TfL [Transport for London] is using Dagmar Gardens and Station Terrace, which are small residential roads, as a bus depot.

“Sometimes we have eight or nine buses parked up. Buses are sometimes left idling and so they are pumping out more diesel fumes.”

The group has claimed “illegal” levels of pollution have been reached, with Station Terrace a particular concern as it is home to a children's art school and ballet school.

Caro was joined by other likeminded campaigners on Station Terrace last week to protest.

She added: “The constant noise, pollution, safety concerns, environmental issues, shaking houses and road damage from these huge double decker buses is totally unacceptable.

“The buses coming to Kensal Rise and stopping here are generally nearly empty.”

Fellow group member Fiona Mulaisho said: “We know the bus induced air pollution is chronically in excess of the EU limit deemed fit for humans, as we have been monitoring for some time.”

Cllr Krupa Sheth, cabinet member for environment, said: “As part of our commitment to reaching zero carbon emissions by 2030, it is a priority for the council to facilitate the uptake of low emission vehicles to improve air quality in the borough and reduce the impacts of climate change.

“We are working closely with TfL to secure more hybrid and electric vehicles on borough bus routes in the long-term.

“At the same time we are reviewing our air quality strategy, working closely with local communities to improve air pollution levels for the health and wellbeing of all our residents.”

Transport for London has been approached for a response.

