News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Traffic & Travel

'Security alert' at Willesden Junction causing severe delays on TfL network

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:51 PM December 3, 2021
Willesden Junction security threat

There are currently severe delays between Stratford and Clapham Junction due to an earlier security alert at Willesden Junction - Credit: Google Maps

Disruption continues on public transport after a security threat was detected earlier today at Willesden Junction.

The latest information from Transport for London (TfL) indicates that there are still severe delays on the Bakerloo and Overground lines which run through the station.

This is due to an "earlier security threat", which reportedly came in the form of an unidentified package found at the station.

The Times has contacted TfL and the British Transport Police for further information.

More to follow.

London Live News
Willesden Junction
British Transport Police
Willesden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The dogs' alleged owner, described as a man in his 20s wearing a distinctive multi-coloured puffa jacket

London Live News

Dogs kill 'much-loved pet' in Brent park attack

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
David Kerrigan stole cash and jewellery from victims in Golders Green, Brent and East Ham

London Live News

Burglar posing as police officer 'preyed upon the elderly'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Hillfield Avenue, Wembley, where shots were fired on October 30, 2021

London Live News

Three men charged with attempted murder following Wembley shooting 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and early Monday (November 29). 

London Live News

Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon