'Security alert' at Willesden Junction causing severe delays on TfL network

Disruption continues on public transport after a security threat was detected earlier today at Willesden Junction.

The latest information from Transport for London (TfL) indicates that there are still severe delays on the Bakerloo and Overground lines which run through the station.

This is due to an "earlier security threat", which reportedly came in the form of an unidentified package found at the station.

The Times has contacted TfL and the British Transport Police for further information.

More to follow.