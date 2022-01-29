News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two car collision at junction of A406 and Harrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:44 PM January 29, 2022
Collision at junction of North Circular Road and A404 Harrow Road, Wembley

Police were called at approximately 10.30am this morning - Saturday, January 29 - to reports of a crash on the junction of the A406/Harrow Road - Credit: Google Maps

Road closures remain in place after two cars collided earlier today near Stonebridge Park station.

Police were called at approximately 10.30am this morning - Saturday, January 29 - to reports of a crash at the junction of the A406 and Harrow Road.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

The latest from TfL indicates that a slip-road to the North Circular Road remains closed while the scene is dealt with.

Avoid the area if possible.

