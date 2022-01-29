Two car collision at junction of A406 and Harrow Road
Published: 12:44 PM January 29, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Road closures remain in place after two cars collided earlier today near Stonebridge Park station.
Police were called at approximately 10.30am this morning - Saturday, January 29 - to reports of a crash at the junction of the A406 and Harrow Road.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.
The latest from TfL indicates that a slip-road to the North Circular Road remains closed while the scene is dealt with.
Avoid the area if possible.