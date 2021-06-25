News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent

Pol Allingham

Published: 6:40 PM June 25, 2021   
Traffic on the roads in Wembley

Traffic on the roads in Wembley - Credit: PA

Here are the upcoming traffic alerts to be aware of in Brent between Saturday 26 June and Sunday 4 July.

On the road

Due to Euro 2020 continuing at Wembley, Brent Council is closing the following roads on both Saturday 26 June and Tuesday 29 June: Fulton Road, Engineers Way, South Way and Wembley Triangle.

These closures will take effect at 2pm on June 26 and 11am on June 29 - that's 6 hours before each kick-off.

In Anson Road, Cricklewood there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work.

On the way to Burnt Oak, in Stag Lane at the junction with Beverly Drive there are temporary traffic signals in place due to construction.

Down in Kilburn, temporary traffic signals have been installed due to construction on B509 Belsize Road at Priory Road, St John’s Wood.

No through traffic is allowed on Christchurch Avenue between Brondesbury Park and Aylestone Avenue.

Extensive road works continue in Chamberlayne Road in Kensal Rise, too.

Rail closures

On Sunday 27 June, Saturday 3 July and Sunday 4 July there is there is no service on the Overground between Willesden Junction and Camden Road.

There is a replacement bus service in operation between the stations.

On Saturday 3 July and Sunday 4 July there is no service Metropolitan Line service between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate.

TfL recommends using Chiltern Rail Services between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Marylebone.

