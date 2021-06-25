Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent
Pol Allingham
- Credit: PA
Here are the upcoming traffic alerts to be aware of in Brent between Saturday 26 June and Sunday 4 July.
On the road
Due to Euro 2020 continuing at Wembley, Brent Council is closing the following roads on both Saturday 26 June and Tuesday 29 June: Fulton Road, Engineers Way, South Way and Wembley Triangle.
These closures will take effect at 2pm on June 26 and 11am on June 29 - that's 6 hours before each kick-off.
In Anson Road, Cricklewood there are temporary traffic signals due to electricity work.
You may also want to watch:
On the way to Burnt Oak, in Stag Lane at the junction with Beverly Drive there are temporary traffic signals in place due to construction.
Down in Kilburn, temporary traffic signals have been installed due to construction on B509 Belsize Road at Priory Road, St John’s Wood.
Most Read
- 1 Northwick Park maternity rated 'inadequate' by CQC after eight baby deaths in five weeks
- 2 JFS rated inadequate amid 'deep-rooted' failings at safeguarding pupils
- 3 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear
- 4 Police officer denies sexual assaulting woman in Wembley hotel
- 5 Photographer seeks people he took pictures of in the early 1990s
- 6 Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?
- 7 Police appeal to locate woman missing from Wembley
- 8 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
- 9 Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury
- 10 CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation
No through traffic is allowed on Christchurch Avenue between Brondesbury Park and Aylestone Avenue.
Extensive road works continue in Chamberlayne Road in Kensal Rise, too.
Rail closures
On Sunday 27 June, Saturday 3 July and Sunday 4 July there is there is no service on the Overground between Willesden Junction and Camden Road.
There is a replacement bus service in operation between the stations.
On Saturday 3 July and Sunday 4 July there is no service Metropolitan Line service between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate.
TfL recommends using Chiltern Rail Services between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Marylebone.