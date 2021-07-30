News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Traffic disruption in Brent from August 2-8

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:10 PM July 30, 2021   
Road works are set to be a factor in parts of Brent this week.

Here's a round up of some of the traffic changes that might affect your journey over the next seven days.

Olive Road in Cricklewood remains closed until the end of August.

Anson Road in Cricklewood is due to be closed until August 26 as part of Thames Water's lead pipe replacement project.  

Also closing from Monday is Dartmouth Road, which links Kilburn to Willesden Green, until September 3.

Bridge Road and Hawkins Road in Church End are closed from Monday until August 20. 

Expect delays on Aylestone Avenue until Friday as Thames Water carries out work.

Chapter Road in Dollis Hill is closed for roadworks until October.

Dudden Hill Lane has multi way signals that will slow traffic and cause delays until August 13.

There's a brief reprieve from delays on St Andrews Road in Willesden on Monday but Thursday and Friday work is being carried out slowing it up again. 

Old North Circular Road in Stonebridge is closed until September 26.

Expect delays on Kilburn High Road on Wednesday between Cavendish and Loveridge Road.

Tube Strike

London Underground staff plan to strike from midday on Tuesday until Wednesday and three further days this month over pay. 

 

