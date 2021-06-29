Published: 10:20 AM June 29, 2021

Cvetelina Metanova, general manager at Southgate’s Revenge (formerly The Torch) ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash against Germany - Credit: Greene King

Football fever has gripped one Wembley pub which is changing its name ahead of England's clash match with Germany tonight (Tuesday, June 29).

For one day only, The Torch in Bridge Road has changed its name to 'Southgate's Revenge' following the England manager's plea for the nation’s fans to show their support.

It is now 25 years on from when, as a player, Southgate missed the decisive penalty which led to England's elimination from Euro 96 - which was also held in Wembley.

Pub staff have also renamed a beer in his honour, serving up fresh pints of ‘Southgate’s Revenge’ - which are best served cold!

Cvetelina Metanova, general manager, said: “Being located in the heart of Wembley, we couldn’t be more excited to have such a landmark game happening right on our doorstep.

You may also want to watch:

"That’s why we wanted to really celebrate and rally support behind the England team and Gareth Southgate, by doing a special pub takeover in his honour.

“The atmosphere here at the pub on game day is always incredible when England are playing and tonight will be no exception!”

To get a free drink on your first visit and access deals on drinks during the games get Greene King's Season Ticket App.

Visit: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/live-sport/season-ticket/