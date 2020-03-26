Harlesden flat fire: Ten people evacuate their homes as fire tears through block damaging the roof

Fire crews tackle top floor flat fire in Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

Four people and half a dozen neighbours evacuated their homes when a blaze tore through a block in Harlesden.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were scrambled to a block of flats in Emerald Road this morning at just after 7.05am.

The blaze badly damaged the roof and second floor of the property.

Part of the first and ground floor were also affected by the flames, London Fire Brigade said.

Four people from the affected house and six people from a neighbouring property evacuated before fire crews arrived.

A spokesperson said: “Thankfully no one was injured.”

The Brigade was called at 7.07am and the fire was under control by 10am.

Fire crews from Park Royal and surrounding fire stations are at the scene and there are road blocks in nearby Craven Park Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.