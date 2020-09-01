Revealed: The most popular baby names in Brent 2019

If ever proof were needed that Brent is a diverse multicultural borough people need look no further than the top baby names in 2019,

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-topper Oliver is nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

Adam is top, David is second, Mohammed is third, Mohammad is fifth, and Muhammad is ninth.

Other boys’ names in the top 10 are Noah, Ethan, Gabriel, Ibramim and Ryan.

Sofia is at number one for the girls and Sophia at seven, and Maria and Maryam, Maya and Mia also feature.

In Camden, Hackney and Islington, Muhammed in any form fails to make the top 10.

Influencer Irene Arango has a daughter, Irena, six, and son Oliver, four, with her husband Eric in Harlesden.

“It’s a reflection of Brent as a multicultural borough but I’m surprised we seem to have a lot of Muslims living here compared to other boroughs,” she said.

“The fact that there are three names reflects quite a lot of names with Muslim origin.

She said of the high ranking of Adam and David: “There are so many religious names, I’m surprised because I thought we were moving away from that but then I understand that names go in 10 year cycles. Other years names have been a bit more funky but it seems we are going back to traditional names.”

Fiona Barber, Kensal Green founder of Their Nibs, an online boutique selling children’s and women’s clothing, said she was “not that surprised” by the number of “religious” names.

“I’m surprised there aren’t a few more names that are a bit unusual,” she added.

“We’ve got a really amazing mix of people in Brent, we’ve got a very diverse community and people generally get on well together.

“There’s a big Catholic community and a big Islamic community in the borough. That’s reflected as a percentage and also mathematically it works quite well.”

The entrepreneur, who is mum to Finn, 20 and Maggie, 6, added: “Funnily enough, I have a friend in Harlesden who has two boys called Noah and Gabriel but they are 12 and 14, so it might be right that names run in 10 year cycles as I don’t know any Adam’s in my daughter’s year group.”