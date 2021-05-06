News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Community views wanted as Kilburn's Tin Tabernacle is renovated

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:49 PM May 6, 2021   
Cambridge Hall, aka the Tin Tabernacle, in Kilburn

Cambridge Hall, aka the Tin Tabernacle, in Kilburn - Credit: Greenwood Projects

Kilburn's community is being asked what it would like to see in a newly refurbished historic building.

Cambridge Hall, better known as The Tin Tabernacle, in Cambridge Avenue, is owned by Notting Hill Genesis (NHG).

The housing association is working with London Historic Buildings Trust (LHBT) and tenants the Sea Cadets to explore future options for the building and how it can be used.

The Tin Tabernacle's interior includes an anti-aircraft gun and mockupof a ship’s bridge.

The Tin Tabernacle's interior includes an anti-aircraft gun and mockup of a ship’s bridge. - Credit: Greenwood Projects

A spokesperson said: "This project aims to establish the significance and condition of the historic building, better understand the needs of the local community and identify a sustainable future for the Tin Tabernacle."

Built in 1862, the Grade II listed building was used as a place of worship until the 1920’s before being taken over by the Willesden and St Mary’s Sea Cadets, who transformed its interior to resemble a boat.

Ten years ago it was feared the tin church, one of only two in the country, would be sold by NHG.

However, it has recently had vital repairs undertaken on the roof thanks to a Covid-19 Emergency Heritage at Risk Response Fund grant from Historic England and the interior is now safe from damage.

As well as the grant for the roof repairs, the team have also secured funding  from Historic England and the Architectural Heritage Fund for appraisals and viability studies.

Ahead of a detailed options appraisal project being undertaken, NHG are working with LHBT and Greenwood Projects to deliver a community audit for the building.

This will help to better understand how it has been used in the past and explore how it can most effectively support Kilburn's community in the future.

The building can currently be hired by any members of the community.

It is often used for performances and art shows, but also private parties and community groups. 

Tin Tabernacle interior

Tin Tabernacle interior - Credit: Greenwood Projects

Residents and users are invited to complete an online survey and are also being asked to share with them any photos and stories of the building and the area to help build up the current understanding of how it was used over the years.

In particular the group are keen to find out more about the sites former spire.

The consultation ends on May 16.

Visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/T68KMJ7

To share pictures and stories contact consultation@greenwoodprojects.com 

Heritage
Brent News
Kilburn News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
