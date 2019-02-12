Search

Times’ letters: Rising council tax and best school choir

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 February 2019

Brent Council have increased council tax.

Brent Council have increased council tax.

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Times’ readers this week.

Cost burden falls on you

Paul Lorber, full address supplied, writes:

Over the last few years Labour councillors running Brent raised the council tax by a cumulative 20 per cent. Most local taxpayers are now paying between £200 or £300 a year more as a result.

By coincidence those same Labour councillors raised their allowances (paid out of the council tax) by a staggering 20pc in one go.

The rise from the Labour Mayor of London this year is an even greater 9pc. This is significant because around a quarter of the total council tax bill goes to the Mayor of London.

At a recent consultative meeting about the council budget in Wembley a resident asked whether all the extra house building and population growth in Brent was of benefit or extra cost for existing residents.

The meeting was told that because of the extra refuse collection and other costs, the extra homes and population costs more than the council tax collected by the council.

This information is of some concern as the trend of inflation busting council tax rises will inevitably continue as a result of Conservative government cuts in funding support and actions of local councillors and Mayor of London.

Unless there is a change in approach an ever increasing financial burden will fall on existing Brent residents next year and every year after.

Do you sing in the best school choir?

Alexandra Burke, ambassador, WellChild, writes:

As ambassador for WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, I would like to invite primary school choirs in Brent to enter The WellChild School Choir of the Year competition.

To find out more and get your school involved in the competition simply visit the WellChild website at wellchild.org.uk/schoolchoir

Show Job Lists