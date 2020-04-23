Search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 12:06 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 23 April 2020

Archant

Since 1868, the Times has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

We have celebrated the work of heroes such as the inspirational Dame Betty Asafu Adjaye, who ran the Mission Dine Club (MDC) from Fry Road, Harlesden, for 25 years – holding lunch clubs, social events and hospital visits for the borough’s most vulnerable residents. When the council demolished the centre to expand a school, Dame Betty continued to run her service, travelling by bus, until her death in September 2018.

We backed Roe Green villagers who successfully stopped Powerleague building commercial football pitches in Kingsbury High School’s ground, which campaigners said would “kill the conservation area”.

We followed the campaign to save Kensal Rise Library – from its closure by Brent Council in 2011 to its reopening by the community in 2019.

We have covered crime, accidents and fires – and in recent weeks the mammoth effort to tackle the coronavirus crisis by the health service, the government, the council, the community and many other groups and organisations.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our borough, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution. To back us, just click on the yellow box below.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

André Langlois

Editor

Drive 24