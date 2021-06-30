News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News

Thousands of fans descend on Wembley for the Euro 2020 knockout match

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:58 PM June 30, 2021   
England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA

England's Raheem Sterling's son Thiago joined fans in Wembley to watch his dad score the first vital goal against Germany - Credit: PA

Thousands of fans celebrated England's spectacular win over Germany in Wembley Park including Raheem Sterling's young son.

Some 45,000 lucky ticket holders watched the Three Lions beat their rivals 2-0 late on Tuesday afternoon (June 29).

England fans celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Pictur

England fans celebrate the Three Lions win over Germany after the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

Success was even sweeter as it's nearly 55 years since the Three Lions snatched victory from German opponents in the 1966 World Cup. 

Raheem Sterling scored the first goal just after half time followed by Harry Kane offering a header to secure their advantage.

England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA

England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 match against Germany - Credit: PA

It was the first international match for the UK's seven-year-old future King, Prince George, who watched the game from the royal box with his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke is the chairman of the FA. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match

Prince George's watches his first international Euro 2020 match in Wembley Stadium with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. - Credit: PA

Elation spilled out of the stadium on to the boulevard and up to Wembley Park Station when the match ended.

England fans celebrate victory following the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and Ge

England fans celebrate victory following the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Germany at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the afternoon Boxpark Wembley had opened a fan zone for ticket holders to get into the spirit of the occasion.

Boxpark Wembley is not screening any games played in the stadium, only games which are not.

England fans in Boxpark Wembley's Fan Zone

England fans in Boxpark Wembley's Fan Zone - Credit: Kris Humphreys

England are due to play Ukraine in a quarter final match in Rome on Saturday (July 3) which will be screened live at Boxpark.

Most Read

  1. 1 'He was never going to be ordinary': Wembley coach's 'pride' for Raheem Sterling
  2. 2 All you need to know about tickets for Boxpark's Euro 2020 screenings
  3. 3 Wembley pub changes name to Southgate's Revenge ahead of Euro 2020 England/Germany clash
  1. 4 'Only fans' should visit Wembley Park during Euro 2020, say TfL chiefs
  2. 5 Metropolitan police officer acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Wembley hotel
  3. 6 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
  4. 7 Northwick Park maternity rated 'inadequate' by CQC after eight baby deaths in five weeks
  5. 8 Call for review of tower block plan at Alperton bus garage
  6. 9 Four arrested in Wembley Park as Euro 2020 festivities ignite
  7. 10 Seven sought over Wembley gang attack that left man with severed ear

The winner will meet either the Czech Republic or Denmark on July 7 in a game that will be played in Wembley.  

Some 60,000 fans are expected in Wembley Park for the semi-final matches on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11. 

Fans leave Wembley stadium following the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and German

Fans leave Wembley stadium following England's triumphant win against Germany - Credit: PA

Four men were arrested during the evening in Wembley Park. 

A 21-year old man was arrested for racially aggravated common assault against a steward, Scotland Yard said.

He was further arrested for breaching a banning order.

Two men were arrested for fraud by false representation and a 31-year-old man was arrested for common assault. 

All tickets to watch Saturday's live quarter final match at Boxpark Wembley are on sale from 1pm and are exclusive on a first come, first served basis and only valid for Boxpark’s Black Card holders.

Fans leave Wembley stadium following the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and German

Fans at Wembley Park station the day England thrashed Germany 2-0 on June 29 2021 - Credit: PA

Sign-up to the Black Card here for a chance to get tickets: boxpark.co.uk/black-card/.


Euro 2020
Brent News
Wembley News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

JFS has been downgraded from Ofsted 'outstanding' to 'requires improvement' (pic credit: Google Maps

Education News

JFS rated inadequate amid 'deep-rooted' failings at safeguarding pupils

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the roads in Wembley

Travel

Disruptions to your journey by car or train around Brent

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Metropolitan Police Pc Rudvelle Walters outside Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is appearing

Southwark Crown Court

Police officer denies sexual assaulting woman in Wembley hotel

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Police released the CCTV image as part of their investigation into indecent exposure on a Kilburn bus

CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus