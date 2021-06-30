Published: 12:58 PM June 30, 2021

England's Raheem Sterling's son Thiago joined fans in Wembley to watch his dad score the first vital goal against Germany - Credit: PA

Thousands of fans celebrated England's spectacular win over Germany in Wembley Park including Raheem Sterling's young son.

Some 45,000 lucky ticket holders watched the Three Lions beat their rivals 2-0 late on Tuesday afternoon (June 29).

England fans celebrate the Three Lions win over Germany after the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

Success was even sweeter as it's nearly 55 years since the Three Lions snatched victory from German opponents in the 1966 World Cup.

Raheem Sterling scored the first goal just after half time followed by Harry Kane offering a header to secure their advantage.

England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 match against Germany - Credit: PA

It was the first international match for the UK's seven-year-old future King, Prince George, who watched the game from the royal box with his mum and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke is the chairman of the FA.

Prince George's watches his first international Euro 2020 match in Wembley Stadium with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. - Credit: PA

Elation spilled out of the stadium on to the boulevard and up to Wembley Park Station when the match ended.

England fans celebrate victory following the UEFA Euro 2020 match between England and Germany at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

Earlier in the afternoon Boxpark Wembley had opened a fan zone for ticket holders to get into the spirit of the occasion.

Boxpark Wembley is not screening any games played in the stadium, only games which are not.

England fans in Boxpark Wembley's Fan Zone - Credit: Kris Humphreys

England are due to play Ukraine in a quarter final match in Rome on Saturday (July 3) which will be screened live at Boxpark.

The winner will meet either the Czech Republic or Denmark on July 7 in a game that will be played in Wembley.

Some 60,000 fans are expected in Wembley Park for the semi-final matches on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11.

Fans leave Wembley stadium following England's triumphant win against Germany - Credit: PA

Four men were arrested during the evening in Wembley Park.

A 21-year old man was arrested for racially aggravated common assault against a steward, Scotland Yard said.

He was further arrested for breaching a banning order.

Two men were arrested for fraud by false representation and a 31-year-old man was arrested for common assault.

All tickets to watch Saturday's live quarter final match at Boxpark Wembley are on sale from 1pm and are exclusive on a first come, first served basis and only valid for Boxpark’s Black Card holders.

Fans at Wembley Park station the day England thrashed Germany 2-0 on June 29 2021 - Credit: PA

