Thousands enjoy Jubilee Dance Party in Wembley Park

William Mata

Published: 11:25 AM June 6, 2022
Some of the diverse styles of dance represented at the Jubilee Dance Party

Some of the diverse styles of dance represented at the Jubilee Dance Party - Credit: Wembley Park

More than 2,000 visitors took part in the free group dance classes at the Jubilee Dance Party organised at Wembley Park. 

The participants enjoyed styles such as soca, reggae, afrobeat vibes and Bollywood. Around 5,000 passed through events at the north west London estate over the long weekend.

One of the highlights was the Caribbean Niceness dance class delivered by headline dance partners Rambert, Britain’s oldest dance school, whose faculty teacher Sheba Montserrat shared not just her moves but insights into Caribbean and Black British history.

Josh McNorton, cultural director of Wembley Park, said: “The Queen has seen a great deal of change in Britain over the past seven decades. 

“Our country is benefiting from increased diversity in myriad ways, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate that here at Wembley Park, with different cultures coming together and creating something spectacular to mark the Platinum Jubilee.”

Other highlights included local dance legend Edoardo Lima, Swing Patrol, MoreYoga and Zumba teacher Jonas Hedqvist.

