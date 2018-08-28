Firefighters tackle third-floor flat ablaze in a Kilburn tower block

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB Archant

Eight fire crews have been called to a blaze at a flat in Kilburn.

Mapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburn Mapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburn

Some 60 firefighters are currently dealing with the fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road after being called at 1.55pm.

Half of a flat on the third floor is currently alight, London Fire Brigade said.

A helicopter was also seen landing on grass in the nearby Brondesbury Bowls Club.

Fire crews from West Hampstead, Willesden, North Kensington and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

They have closed off Mapesbury road end where it joins Shoot up hill. Looks like the fire is in the tower block pic.twitter.com/UmplBtU6Tl — Life In Kilburn (@LifeInKilburn) January 4, 2019

The cause of the fire is yet not known.

Mapesbury Road is currently closed to traffic.

This story will be updated as news feeds come through.

