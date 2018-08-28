Search

Firefighters tackle third-floor flat ablaze in a Kilburn tower block

PUBLISHED: 15:06 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 04 January 2019

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Archant

Eight fire crews have been called to a blaze at a flat in Kilburn.

Mapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburnMapesbury Road is closed off as firecrews deal with a blaze in a third floor flat. Picture: LifeinKilburn

Some 60 firefighters are currently dealing with the fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road after being called at 1.55pm.

Half of a flat on the third floor is currently alight, London Fire Brigade said.

A helicopter was also seen landing on grass in the nearby Brondesbury Bowls Club.

Fire crews from West Hampstead, Willesden, North Kensington and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is yet not known.

Mapesbury Road is currently closed to traffic.

This story will be updated as news feeds come through.

Firefighters tackle third-floor flat ablaze in a Kilburn tower block

