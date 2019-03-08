Search

The Willows: Queensbury care home to be flattened and replaced by 61 'independent living' flats with care facilities

PUBLISHED: 17:36 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 29 August 2019

The Willows Care Home in Queensbury. Picture: Google StreetView

The Willows Care Home in Queensbury. Picture: Google StreetView

A private care home is set to redeveloped to provide more than 60 one-bed "independent living" flats in a six-storey block.

The Willows, in Honeypot Lane, Queensbury, will be knocked down after Brent Council's planning committee approved plans to update the site.

Developers want to build 61 new flats, which will have supported care facilities, a communal lounge and dining area and a shared courtyard.

Krishma Shah, representing the application's agent, Levitt Bernstein, insisted the facility was "not a care home" but will promote "independent living" and will allow residents to "remain there for many years".

She added that the height of six storeys was deemed "appropriate" and confirmed lifts would be installed to ensure ease of access for those living there.

The application was unanimously approved by the council's planning committee, despite some concerns around parking and traffic disruption.

Planning officers explained that five parking spaces and an additional ambulance space is "adequate" and they will mostly be used by visitors as opposed to residents.

And they said there ought not be any issues with bin collections, despite Honeypot Lane being described as a "busy road", since the storage is set 13m back from the kerb.

The scheme will result in the loss of 10 trees - predominantly "low grade" ones and all without protection orders - but these will be replanted.

Cllr James Denselow, chair of the planning committee, pointed out the council has a building target of 500 new independent living units by 2022 and called for an update on its progress.

