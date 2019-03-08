Popular Harlesden pub can entertain after new licence approved despite community concerns

A pub popular with the Irish community in Harlesden has been granted a new licence, despite concerns from neighbouring properties about noise.

The Rising Sun, in Harlesden Road, had to reapply for its licence after its previous one "lapsed".

This gave neighbours the chance to formally lodge objections to Brent Council's licensing committee on July 31.

The pub's application called for the same licensing hours, which means it could serve alcohol until 12am Sunday to Thursday and 1am Friday and Saturday and play music, including live music, until 11pm.

There were further conditions, including no "audible noise or vibrations" to be heard or felt at nearby residential properties and the implementation of a dispersal policy.

Several people took the opportunity to voice their concerns, particularly those associated with live music events.

Robert Davis, of Bryan Avenue, said he was satisfied with the pub management's plans to cope with anti-social behaviour but that issues remained surrounding noise.

"The outstanding issue is that, on a number of occasions, there has been substantial noise carrying to neighbouring gardens," he said.

"Events in the rear bar and the [beer] garden can be heard, particularly during the summer."

He added he would be happy to talk directly with the pub if there are any issues in the future, having previously contacted his ward councillors over the matter.

Duncan Craig, representing the pub, said the proposed licence was "more robust than the one that existed hitherto".

He added that, aside from a report from environmental health teams in 2009, there have been no formal objections from responsible authorities.

"This is a pub that's been around for a considerable time and is responsibly managed," he said.

"I think everyone would agree that pubs such as these need to remain at the heart of the community."

The licensing committee noted that residents' concerns must be taken on board and it reiterated the need to keep the pub's doors shut to prevent noise from escaping.

It was satisfied the pub would be able to uphold its licensing objectives and approved the application, adding in a further condition that a direct number to the licence holder was clearly displayed online should any issues arise.