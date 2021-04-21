Published: 3:58 PM April 21, 2021

The Old Bell's garden has doubled in size - Credit: Stonegate Group

A Kilburn pub has re-opened with a transformed garden area and new high definition televisions for viewing sport following a major six-figure investment.

The Old Bell, in Kilburn High Road, reopened its beer garden on April 12, following the cash injection from its owners, the Stonegate Group.

The Old Bell in Kilburn reopened on April 12 following a major refurbishment - Credit: Stonegate Group

Currently customers must follow the rule of six, or be in a group from two households only.

From May 17 customers will be able to eat and drink indoors, in groups of six people, or two households of any size.

Groups seated outside must have fewer than 30 people.

You may also want to watch:

The Old Bell’s garden has been transformed for customers to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat.

The space has doubled, ensuring the pub "is an easy contender for the biggest garden in the area", with much of the seating covered and four new HD TVs installed for sport viewing.

General manager Kim Severn said he oversees an "experienced and brilliant team", who are "raring to go and getting back to the jobs they love" following lockdown.

“I am so excited by this transformation and am delighted to finally welcome customers into our brand-new garden this week," he added.

"The Old Bell is a fantastic pub in a great location and this refurbishment has injected a new lease of life into this venue.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our team and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our pub.

"We understand that while restrictions are lifting it is still important for our customers to feel safe and enjoy an environment where that is taken seriously, so we have taken every precaution in making our beer garden the place to be this spring and summer.”

The pub complies with the new Covid-19 secure workplace guidance for pubs and restaurants, with measures introduced to protect staff and customers.

External signage has been installed clearly setting out the safety measures.

Covid secure measures include clear social distancing measures, enhanced cleaning regimes and adherence to NHS Test and Trace guidelines.

The pub offers full table service with contactless payments available, and customers can also order food and drinks via an app.

To book a table visit the website at greatukpubs.co.uk/oldbellkilburn/party-booking or call the Stonegate central booking team on 03300 949251