Search

Advanced search

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on stage in Wembley

PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 March 2020

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will hit the stage in Wembley for a seven-week run.

The National Theatre show will be at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from November 18 to January 10.

Returning to the city for the end of Brent's year as London Borough of Culture, the show has met with critical acclaim, picking up Olivier and Tony awards.

You may also want to watch:

The play is adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott.

Its protagonist, Christopher John Francis Boone, 15, is "a mathematician with some behavioural difficulties".

Christopher sets out to discover who killed Wellington, Mrs Shears' dead dog, with a garden fork.

Tickets will be on public sale on March 13, with booking for National Theatre priority members from March 4 and American Express® Card members from March 10 and Troubadour Theatres' priority members from March 12.

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

Petition launched to stop Brent Council demolishing listed 19th century villa in Stonebridge

Campaigners outside Altimira in Stonebridge. Picture: Willesden Local History Society.

Cricklewood woman avoids jail after driving carelessly and killing a much-loved motorcylist

Victim Dr Amin Alamshah. Picture: Met Police

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

Colindale fatal crash: Driver in his 80s dies after collision with another vehicle

Hyde Estate Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Brennan praises defensive effort in draw with Dartford

Wealdstone manager Dean Brennan (pic Adam Williams)

Les Ferdinand admits QPR may lose ‘one or two’ of their young stars in summer

Les Ferdinand, QPR's director of football. Picture: PA

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on stage in Wembley

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Picture: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

What Jordan Hugill said about his future following QPR’s draw with Birmingham

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill (right) in action against Fulham earlier this season. Picture: PA

National League South: Dartford 0 Wealdstone 0

Wealdstone players acknowledge their supporters at the full-time whistle (pic Adam Williams)
Drive 24