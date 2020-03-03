The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on stage in Wembley

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will hit the stage in Wembley for a seven-week run.

The National Theatre show will be at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from November 18 to January 10.

Returning to the city for the end of Brent's year as London Borough of Culture, the show has met with critical acclaim, picking up Olivier and Tony awards.

The play is adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott.

Its protagonist, Christopher John Francis Boone, 15, is "a mathematician with some behavioural difficulties".

Christopher sets out to discover who killed Wellington, Mrs Shears' dead dog, with a garden fork.

Tickets will be on public sale on March 13, with booking for National Theatre priority members from March 4 and American Express® Card members from March 10 and Troubadour Theatres' priority members from March 12.