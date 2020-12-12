Brent2020: Sparks Fly for borough's new anthem

Published: 2:28 PM December 12, 2020

Brent schoolchildren collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Brent Music Service to compose a new anthem. - Credit: Brent2020

Hundreds of schoolchildren have collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Brent Music Service to compose a new anthem for the borough.

The song, The Brent Anthem: Sparks Fly, was commissioned to celebrate Brent’s year as London Borough of Culture.

It was created with award-winning composer James Redwood and former Young People’s Poet Laureate for London Momtaza Mehri, celebrating Brent’s cultures and identity.

Throughout the year, 8,000 young people from Brent collaborated with musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in physical and virtual workshops, writing lyrics and composing melodies.

Justine Simons OBE, deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, said: “Congratulations to the young people of Brent for creating this uplifting and joyful anthem with the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

You may also want to watch:

"We created the London Borough of Culture to celebrate culture and bring communities together – which is exactly what Anthem has done so wonderfully.

"It’s another example of the power of culture and testament to the extraordinary work Brent has done to bring their programme to life in the midst of pandemic.”

The Brent Anthem was supported by John Lyon’s Charity, and the song and video can be found on YouTube.

READ MORE: Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’