Avenue School: Parents invited to drop-in session in Kensal Rise to learn about new school for kids with special needs

The drop-in session is at the Manor School in Chamberlayne Road. Picture: Google Archant

Parents are invited to view proposals for a new school in Brent to help meet growing demand for places for students with special educational needs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Avenue School will provide 104 places for young people aged four to 19 with autism and complex needs.

You may also want to watch:

The drop-in event is today (Thu) between 4.30pm and 7.30pm at the Manor School in Chamberlayne Road.

Located on a site with a long history of educational use, most recently providing temporary accommodation for Marylebone Boys' School, the new school will be operated by Brent Specialist Academy Trust (BSAT) expanding their educational offer at the nearby Manor School.

It's being funded by the Department for Education and Galliford Try has been appointed to design and build it. The firm will shortly be submitting a planning application.

People can view the plans and speak to members of the design team, as well as representatives from BSAT, at the session.