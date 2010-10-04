Search

TfL offers apology and refund for Jubilee and Metropolitan Line users stranded after train broke down in Neasden

PUBLISHED: 17:33 06 February 2020

File photo date 04/10/10 of a general view of signage at a tube station in London

File photo date 04/10/10 of a general view of signage at a tube station in London

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Transport chiefs have offered refunds to all those affected by Jubilee and Metropolitan delays after after a train became faulty in Neasden.

Thousands of commuters had to find alternative ways to work this morning (Feb 6) when Southbound trains from Wembley to Aldgate were suspended on the Metropolitan Line around 8am when everyone was on the move.

The Jubilee Line was suspended in both directions between Stanmore and Willesden Green with "severe delays on the rest" of the track while engineers fixed a faulty train at Neasden.

Nick Dent, director of line operations at London Underground, said: "We are sorry for the disruption Jubilee and Metropolitan line customers experienced this morning and will be refunding all customers affected.

"A Jubilee line train became faulty in the area where it shares track with the Metropolitan line, affecting both routes.

Our response teams worked hard to move the faulty train and restore services as quickly as possible."

A spokesperson for TfL added: "Where possible, for disruption like this morning we pay refunds automatically without customers needing to submit a claim at all. "This works for people who use Oyster or contactless cards.

"It can take up to 48hrs for it to come through, so people are advised to wait that period to check if they have received it automatically.

"If not, then they can use their online account or contact our customer services where it can be processed.

"We provide refunds for the full journey value where customers have been delayed for more than 15 minutes."

For more information go to tfl.gov.uk/fares/refunds-and-replacements/tube-and-dlr-delays

